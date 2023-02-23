The United States got a boost of confidence as it beat Brazil 2-1 to clinch its fourth consecutive SheBelieves Cup title on Wednesday in Frisco, Texas, less than 150 days before the World Cup.

Forward Mallory Swanson flicked in the winning goal off an assist from Rose Lavelle in the second half, her seventh goal of the year, and the Americans hoisted the trophy after previously beating Canada 2-0 and Japan 1-0 in the round-robin tournament.

It marked quite a change from their a demoralizing run toward the end of 2022, when the U.S. suffered three straight losses, for the first time since 1993, in friendlies against England, Spain and Germany.