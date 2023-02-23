  • Vladyslav Heraskevych trains in Kyiv on Feb. 14. | KATRINA KEPULE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
    Vladyslav Heraskevych trains in Kyiv on Feb. 14. | KATRINA KEPULE / THE NEW YORK TIMES
  • SHARE

Vladyslav Heraskevych, who became Ukraine’s most famous Olympian in 2022 because of the anti-war sign he held in front of a television camera days before Russia invaded his country, feels the guilt come in waves.

They are especially powerful when the bad news from the front lines reaches him, as it did last month, when he learned that his friend and teammate at the Youth Olympic Games, figure skater Dmytro Sharpar, died in combat near Bakhmut. Sharpar was 25.

Days later, another top Ukrainian athlete, decathlon champion Volodymyr Androshchuk, also died in fighting near Bakhmut. He was 22.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW