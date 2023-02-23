Japanese women’s moguls title hopeful Anri Kawamura will miss the ongoing freestyle ski world championships in Georgia due to injury, the Ski Association of Japan said Thursday.

The 18-year-old has been in fine form this season, having won three straight World Cup competitions from January to February. Currently third in the World Cup moguls standings, Kawamura was one of the favorites to win Saturday’s moguls and Sunday’s dual moguls.

The SAJ said Kawamura hurt her left ankle while tuning up for the worlds in France.