A night that began with a Liverpool rebellion on and off the field ended with a chorus of “Oles” from the visiting support as Real Madrid ran riot to a 5-2 win in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

A repeat of last season’s final offered the Reds the chance for revenge and to save a season to forget.

Instead, despite scoring twice inside the first 15 minutes, Liverpool’s frailties were brutally exposed by the Spanish giant.