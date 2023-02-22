Formula One has rewritten a rule to ensure that reduced points are given for shortened races after Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched his second title in confusing circumstances last October.

The Formula One commission, which groups the 10 teams and governing FIA as well as the commercial rights holder, met in London on Tuesday ahead of next week’s season-opening race in Bahrain.

A statement of key decisions — to be rubber-stamped by the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council — included a change of wording “to ensure that shorter races have reduced points even if they don’t finish with a suspended race.”