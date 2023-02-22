Lausanne, Switzerland – The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will appeal to CAS to sanction Russian figure skating prodigy Kamila Valieva for a positive doping test, the organization said in a statement on Tuesday.
WADA disagreed with the decision by the disciplinary committee of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to exonerate Valieva over a positive test in December 2021 which only came out during last year’s Winter Olympics.
WADA had said it was “concerned” when she was cleared in January.
