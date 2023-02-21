NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Jayson Tatum is turning his attention to the Boston Celtics’ bid for an NBA title after scoring an All-Star Game record 55 points.

Tatum made 22 of 31 shots from the floor, 10 of 18 from 3-point range, and added 10 rebounds and six assists to spark Team Giannis over Team LeBron, 184-175.

But with the showcase showdown behind him, the 24-year-old forward, who is averaging 30.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists, is now focused on sparking the NBA overall-leading Celtics to a crown.