    Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne controls the ball in front of Arsenal's Takehiro Tomiyasu during their Premier League match in London on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • London

Pep Guardiola hailed Manchester City’s second-half surge as the defending champion knocked Arsenal off the top of the Premier League with a crucial 3-1 win on Wednesday.

Guardiola’s side showed it is not ready to surrender the title with a ruthless display of finishing that lifted it above Arsenal on goal difference.

Kevin De Bruyne put City ahead in the first half at Emirates Stadium and, although Bukayo Saka equalized with a controversial penalty, Jack Grealish landed the vital blow in the second half.

