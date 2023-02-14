Kaoru Mitoma strapped a camera to his head to study dribbling for his graduation thesis. Now his former university coach is enjoying watching him teach Premier League defenders a lesson.

The Japanese winger has been in electric form for Brighton since returning from the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring four times in his last six league games.

The 25-year-old also conjured up an exquisite stoppage-time winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup and has been linked with a potential big-money move to Jurgen Klopp’s side as well as Arsenal.