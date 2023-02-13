Britain’s 14-year-old Olympic medalist Sky Brown, who was born in Miyazaki, struck gold at the World Championships Skateboard Park competition in Sharjah on Sunday.

It was the first qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and Brown’s high score of 90.83 was enough to give her the gold medal.

Kokona Hiraki, also 14, was second, while her compatriot and reigning Olympic champion Sakura Yosozumi was third.