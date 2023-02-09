  • Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring against Al Ahly during their Club World Cup semifinal in Rabat, Morocco, on Wednesday. | REUTERS
Rabat, Morocco – Real Madrid reached the Club World Cup final with a 4-1 win over Egypt’s Al Ahly thanks to goals from Vinicius Junior, Fede Valverde, Rodrygo and Sergio Arribas on on Wednesday in Morocco.

The European champion took the lead just before halftime with a Vinicius chip, and Valverde smashed in the second soon after the break.

Madrid endured a nervier spell than it would have liked after Ali Maaloul earned the 10-time African Champions League winner a foothold in the game from the penalty spot.

