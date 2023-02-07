  • Manchester City has been charged with over 100 breaches of financial rules. | REUTERS
    Manchester City has been charged with over 100 breaches of financial rules. | REUTERS

London – Manchester City could be docked points or even expelled from the Premier League after the defending champion was charged with more than 100 breaches of financial rules on Monday.

The Premier League has referred City to an independent commission over the alleged rule breaches between 2009-10 and 2017-18 — a period in which the club took its first steps towards becoming English soccer’s dominant force.

City, which last month topped the Deloitte money league of the world’s richest clubs, said it was surprised by the charges and insisted there was “irrefutable” evidence that supports its case.

