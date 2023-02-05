Mikaela Shiffrin heads up a stellar cast of alpine skiers as her bid to become the most successful World Cup racer takes a momentary break at the world championships that kick off on Monday.

In an age when women’s sport in general is being pushed to the forefront like never before, Shiffrin rightly continues to steal the skiing headlines, male or female, thanks to her metronomic brilliance on the snow.

The 27-year-old American is one victory shy of Sweden legend Ingemar Stenmark’s overall World Cup record of 86, parading an astonishing run of form this season to close in on the mark.