  • Angels Two-way star Shohei Ohtani (left) will join Hideki Kuriyama's Samurai Japan squad shortly before its World Baseball Classic campaign begins on March 9. | KYODO
    Angels Two-way star Shohei Ohtani (left) will join Hideki Kuriyama's Samurai Japan squad shortly before its World Baseball Classic campaign begins on March 9. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

  • SHARE

ANAHEIM, California – Shohei Ohtani will make one preseason Cactus League start for the Los Angeles Angels before heading to Japan on March 1 for the World Baseball Classic, Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Saturday.

Ohtani will therefore not join his Samurai Japan teammates in Miyazaki for their Feb. 17-27 training camp ahead of the squad’s WBC campaign starting March 9 against China at Tokyo Dome.

The two-way star will not be under any restrictions as a starting pitcher or batter at the WBC, according to Minasian, who also expressed confidence the Angels can sign him to a new deal when he enters free agency after the upcoming season.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW