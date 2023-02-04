YOKOHAMA – Yohei Takaoka, the first-choice goalkeeper of J. League champions Yokohama F. Marinos, is set to join Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps FC, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.
The 26-year-old Takaoka played all 34 league matches in Marinos’ title-winning campaign last year and was named among the J. League Best XI for the first time in his career.
The 2023 MLS season begins in late February.
