  • Nick Kyrgios leaves the magistrate's court in Canberra on Feb. 3 after pleading guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend. The assault charge was dismissed. | AFP-JIJI
Canberra – Tennis star Nick Kyrgios on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting a former girlfriend, but avoided a conviction for what the magistrate called a “single act of stupidity.”

The Canberra magistrate dismissed the assault charge against the 27-year-old Australian.

The 2022 Wimbledon finalist admitted assaulting then-girlfriend Chiara Passari on Jan. 10, 2021, by pushing her to the ground after a heated argument.

