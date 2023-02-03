U.S. Figure Skating on Thursday said it was “deeply frustrated” by the nearly one-year delay in its athletes receiving the medals they won in the team event at the Beijing Olympics as a doping case involving a Russian skater continues to play out.

The Americans finished second behind the Russian Olympic Committee in the event on Feb. 7 but the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled no medals would be presented after Russian teenager Kamila Valieva’s doping case forced a postponement of the ceremony.

“As we approach the one-year anniversary of the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, U.S. Figure Skating and its athletes are deeply frustrated by the lack of a final decision in the Team Event,” U.S. Figure Skating said in a statement.