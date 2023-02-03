The United States will support moves to allow athletes from Russia and Belarus to take part at the 2024 Olympics as neutral athletes, provided they are prevented from displaying their national flags or emblems, the White House said Thursday.

“The United States has supported suspending Russia and Belarus’ sport national governing bodies from international sports federations,” Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

However, if athletes are invited to an international event, such as the Olympics, “it should be absolutely clear that they are not representing the Russian or Belarusian states,” she said.