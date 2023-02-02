Premier League clubs spent a record £815 million ($1 billion) in a frantic January transfer window — nearly double the previous highest figure, according to sports finance experts Deloitte.
Deals came thick and fast in the final hours of the window on Tuesday, with big-spending Chelsea setting a new British record in signing Argentina’s World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for €121 million ($132 million).
The gross spend was 90% higher than the previous record of £430 million in 2018 and almost triple the previous January window.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.