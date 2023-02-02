  • Enzo Fernandez warms up at the Luz Stadium in Lisbon on Oct. 5. Chelsea has agreed to pay a British record €121 million to sign the Argentina midfielder from Benfica. | AFP-JIJI
Premier League clubs spent a record £815 million ($1 billion) in a frantic January transfer window — nearly double the previous highest figure, according to sports finance experts Deloitte.

Deals came thick and fast in the final hours of the window on Tuesday, with big-spending Chelsea setting a new British record in signing Argentina’s World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for €121 million ($132 million).

The gross spend was 90% higher than the previous record of £430 million in 2018 and almost triple the previous January window.

