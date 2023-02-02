Latvia joined Kyiv on Wednesday in threatening to boycott the 2024 Olympics and qualifiers if Russian and Belarusian athletes are included while the war continues in Ukraine.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus, which aided President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago, have been largely banned from international competitions since.

But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has opened a door to their competition in qualifiers and potential participation as neutrals at the 2024 Paris Games.