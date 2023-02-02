  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in action against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 16. Brady announced his retirement on Wednesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Tom Brady, who won seven Super Bowls and is widely considered the greatest National Football League quarterback ever, said on Wednesday he was retiring, a year after he made the same announcement only to change his mind weeks later.

Unlike his first retirement, when he made the announcement in a lengthy well-crafted post on social media, this time Brady was short, direct and seemingly spontaneous looking as if he had come to the decision while out for a morning jog.

“Good morning guys I will get to the point right away, I am retiring for good,” said Brady, at times struggling to contain his emotions during a 53-second video message posted on Twitter.

