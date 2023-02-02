NBA superstar LeBron James sang new teammate Rui Hachimura’s praises after he helped the Los Angeles Lakers notch their second victory since his arrival in a trade from the Washington Wizards.

Making his first start for the Lakers, the Japanese men’s national basketball team standout scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds on Tuesday in a 129-123 overtime win on the road against the New York Knicks.

While his scoring output was crucial, Hachimura’s biggest play came on the defensive end, with the visitors protecting a five-point lead in overtime at Madison Square Garden.