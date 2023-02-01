The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday rebuffed a Russian demand that its athletes be treated the same as those of other countries, in a growing row over Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2024 Paris Games.

“The sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian state and governments are not negotiable,” an IOC spokesperson said.

The debate had intensified since the IOC said last week it was examining a “pathway” for Russians to compete in Paris, probably as neutral athletes rather than under their national flag.