  • The Olympic flag waves next to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 8, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak on Monday called the IOC a 'promoter of war' after the sports body said it was considering ways for Russian athletes to compete. | AFP-JIJI
    The Olympic flag waves next to the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland, on March 8, 2021. Ukrainian Presidential aide Mykhaylo Podolyak on Monday called the IOC a "promoter of war" after the sports body said it was considering ways for Russian athletes to compete. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday rebuffed a Russian demand that its athletes be treated the same as those of other countries, in a growing row over Russian and Belarusian participation in the 2024 Paris Games.

“The sanctions against the Russian and Belarusian state and governments are not negotiable,” an IOC spokesperson said.

The debate had intensified since the IOC said last week it was examining a “pathway” for Russians to compete in Paris, probably as neutral athletes rather than under their national flag.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW