The 2023 Women’s World Cup co-hosts Australia will kick off their campaign against Ireland at the 83,500 capacity Stadium Australia, Sydney’s largest stadium, due to public demand for more tickets, FIFA said on Monday.

The match was originally scheduled to take place at the Sydney Football Stadium, which seats 45,500, but FIFA decided to change the original plan for the Australia Stadium to only host knockout games.

This will allow up to 100,000 fans to attend the tournament’s opening matchday games, with the showdown between Australia’s fellow co-hosts New Zealand and Norway taking place hours before at Eden Park in Auckland.