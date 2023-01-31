The International Olympic Committee on Monday rejected fierce criticism from Ukrainian officials, who have accused it of promoting war after the body said Russians could potentially be given the opportunity to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak at the weekend described the Lausanne-based body as promoting “violence, mass murders, destruction” and said on Monday a Russian presence at the Games would constitute giving the country “a platform to promote genocide.”

“The IOC rejects in the strongest possible terms this and other defamatory statements,” the IOC said in a statement. “They cannot serve as a basis for any constructive discussion.”