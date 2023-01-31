Britain’s four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah will take part in his home London Marathon in April after missing the race last year, the long-distance runner said on Tuesday.

Farah, who won the Chicago Marathon in 2018 and is also the national record holder in the marathon, missed the London Marathon last year when he was forced to withdraw due to injury.

“I was really disappointed to miss last October’s London Marathon because of injury but I’m so happy the event has returned to April for 2023 as I don’t have to wait a whole year to get another chance,” Farah, who won 5,000-meter and 10,000-m gold in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, said in a statement.