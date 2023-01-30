Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years after beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 on a field goal with three seconds remaining in the AFC Championship game in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday.
They will meet the Philadelphia Eagles, who punched their ticket earlier in the day with a 31-7 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Philadelphia.
The Chiefs and Eagles will square off in the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12.
