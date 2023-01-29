  • Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Australian Open winner Aryna Sabalenka poses with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Melbourne on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Melbourne – New Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka didn’t get much sleep Saturday night after a rambunctious come-from-behind victory, but you wouldn’t have known it early on the morning after.

“I still feel like I’m on another planet trying to understand what just happened,” Sabalenka said while reveling in a photo shoot at Melbourne’s Royal Botanic Gardens.

Resplendent in a glamorous pink dress and wearing high heels instead of her usual tennis pumps, Sabalenka took to a boat and glided around a lake with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup clutched firmly in hand.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW