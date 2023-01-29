More than two decades since its last FIFA World Cup triumph and without a local consensus pick, Brazil is considering breaking an unwritten taboo: Hiring a foreign coach.

After six years in the job, Tite left the Brazil post last month following the Selecao’s World Cup quarterfinal exit against Croatia.

Despite knowing for some time before the Qatar showpiece that Tite was leaving, Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Ednaldo Rodrigues still has not found a replacement.