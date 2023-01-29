Sao Paulo – More than two decades since its last FIFA World Cup triumph and without a local consensus pick, Brazil is considering breaking an unwritten taboo: Hiring a foreign coach.
After six years in the job, Tite left the Brazil post last month following the Selecao’s World Cup quarterfinal exit against Croatia.
Despite knowing for some time before the Qatar showpiece that Tite was leaving, Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Ednaldo Rodrigues still has not found a replacement.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.