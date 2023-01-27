  • Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates after victory against Russia's Karen Khachanov during their men's singles semifinal match on Day 12 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Friday. | AFP-JIJI
MELBOURNE – Stefanos Tsitsipas blazed his way into a first Australian Open final with a 7-6(2) 6-4 6-7(6) 6-3 win over Russian 18th seed Karen Khachanov on Friday, as the third-seeded Greek inched closer to becoming world No. 1.

Tsitsipas, who had crashed three times at the semi-final stage at Melbourne Park, will take on favorite Novak Djokovic or Tommy Paul for the title.

Winning his first Grand Slam crown on Sunday would see Tsitsipas take the No. 1 spot from Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who is absent from the tournament due to injury.

