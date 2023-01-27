MELBOURNE – Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara will play for their first Grand Slam women’s doubles title at the Australian Open following a 6-2, 7-6(7) semifinal victory over Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula on Friday.
Having powered through the first set in 29 minutes, the 10th-seeded Japanese pair were pushed to the limit in the second, winning the tiebreak to complete the upset against the No. 2 seeds at Melbourne Park.
Aoyama, 35, and Shibahara, 24, will face Czech top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in Sunday’s final.
