  • The Olympic Council of Asia has offered Belarusian and Russian athletes the chance to compete in Asia, the IOC has said. | REUTERS
  • Reuters

Berlin – Russian and Belarusian athletes could participate in Asian events, with the International Olympic Committee looking at options for their return to international competitions.

The IOC said on Wednesday the Olympic Council of Asia had offered Russian and Belarusian athletes the chance to compete in Asia.

The IOC said in a statement it “welcomed and appreciated the offer from the Olympic Council of Asia to give these (Russian and Belarusian) athletes access to Asian competitions.”

