Patrick Mahomes participated in the morning walkthrough and will do the same in afternoon practice with the Chiefs on Wednesday, marking the latest sign that Kansas City's All-Pro quarterback will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

"Everybody is going to practice," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday in preparation for his conference championship game and fifth in a row with Kansas City.

The Chiefs (15-3) welcome the Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) to Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday night (6:30 p.m. ET, CBS) to decide the conference representative in the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year.