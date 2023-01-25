  • U.S. tennis player Ben Shelton hits a return against fellow American Tommy Paul during their men's singles quarterfinal match on Day 10 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
Melbourne – American men’s tennis is witnessing a resurgence with an unlikely trio all making a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time since 2005, and they are thriving off each others success.

Ahead of the Australian Open, world No. 9 Taylor Fritz and 17th-ranked Frances Tiafoe were the names on everyone’s lips after they led the United States to glory in the inaugural mixed teams United Cup.

But it has been lesser-known players Ben Shelton, JJ Wolf, Sebastian Korda and Tommy Paul who have grabbed the spotlight in a sign of renewed strength and depth in the men’s game.

