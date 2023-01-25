Japanese forward Soichiro Kozuki scored his first goal in his second appearance for Schalke in the German Bundesliga on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Kozuki left then J. League second division side Kyoto Sanga in 2021 to initially play in the German fifth division before winning a contract with Schalke at the end of 2022.

He scored the home side’s only goal in a 6-1 defeat to Leipzig as Schalke remain rock bottom, having conceded a league-worst 41 goals in 17 games.