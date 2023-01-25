Japanese forward Soichiro Kozuki scored his first goal in his second appearance for Schalke in the German Bundesliga on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Kozuki left then J. League second division side Kyoto Sanga in 2021 to initially play in the German fifth division before winning a contract with Schalke at the end of 2022.
He scored the home side’s only goal in a 6-1 defeat to Leipzig as Schalke remain rock bottom, having conceded a league-worst 41 goals in 17 games.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.