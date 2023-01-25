  • Mikaela Shiffrin of the U.S. after winning the women's slalom in Beaver Creek, Colorado, in February 2015. Passing Lindsey Vonn's record for World Cup wins in January 2023 has made Shiffrin arguably the greatest female Alpine skier ever to click boots into bindings. | DOUG MILLS / THE NEW YORK TIMES
Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the most recognizable stars in wintersports, earned a record-breaking 83rd win on the women’s World Cup circuit when she swept to glory in the giant slalom at Kronplatz in Italy on Tuesday.

It has always been a question of when, and not if, Shiffrin would become the circuit’s most successful woman skier after she drew level with her now-retired American compatriot Lindsey Vonn earlier this month.

Next in her sights is the overall record of 86 victories, held by Swedish legend Ingemar Stenmark, who dominated the men’s slalom and giant slalom disciplines for a decade from 1975 before retiring in 1989.

