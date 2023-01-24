  • Jessica Pegula of the U.S. hits a return against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during their quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
    Jessica Pegula of the U.S. hits a return against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka during their quarter-final match on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

MELBOURNE – Jessica Pegula does not land on many magazine covers. Her steady game does not produce a lot of highlight-reel moments. She is the world’s third-ranked player but has floated largely under the radar during her steady rise to the top of tennis.

At the Australian Open this year, that approach is looking more and more like a secret to success.

Iga Swiatek, the world No. 1 from Poland, lost Sunday in the fourth round and became the latest top-ranked player to talk about the burdens of being at the top.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

RELATED