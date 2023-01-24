Poland will appoint former Portugal manager Fernando Santos as its new coach, Polish FA president Cezary Kulesza said on Monday.
Kulesza shared a picture with Santos on Twitter, after the 68-year-old Portuguese was photographed at Warsaw airport earlier on Monday.
“See you tomorrow at the conference at the @PGENarodowy stadium!” Kulesza wrote along with the photo.
