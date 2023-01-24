“Mixed emotions for sure. Overwhelmingly as a member of the team I just feel like we let it get away. We had our opportunities, and we just didn’t do enough.”
Those words of frustration came from tight end John Stanton when speaking to The Japan Times on Monday — a day after his Japan All Star team fell 24-20 to an Ivy League selection in a gripping and tightly fought game at Tokyo’s National Stadium.
Stanton’s teammate, former Colorado University defensive lineman BJ Beatty, echoed the sentiment.
