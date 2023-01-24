Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno has had a change of heart and announced Monday he is no longer interested in selling the American League club.

Moreno was interested in selling the club in August after 20 seasons as owner, with the club going as far as to announce the intention to sell. A financial advisor, Galatioto Sports Partners, was even hired to oversee the process.

Moreno paid $183.5 million for the Angels in 2003, with recent estimates showing the club worth as much as $2.2 billion.