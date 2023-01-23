Premier League leaders Arsenal has had its title credentials questioned all season, but its last-gasp win against Manchester United has silenced many of the remaining doubters.

Eddie Nketiah scored the winner in the dying moments of a pulsating match at the Emirates on Sunday as the home fans were infused with fresh belief that this could be their year.

The game against in-form United was seen as a critical test for the Gunners, especially after Manchester City closed the gap at the top of the table to just two points earlier in the day.