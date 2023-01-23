The Cincinnati Bengals shrugged off driving snow to defeat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 and return to the AFC Championship game, while the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 on Sunday to head to the NFC title contest.

The Bengals win sets up a repeat of last year’s AFC Championship clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, while the 49ers will face the Philadelphia Eagles for a place in the NFL’s Super Bowl.

While the Bengals will again be slight underdogs against Patrick Mahomes and company, they showed all their qualities of tough, no-nonsense football, with their offensive line giving outstanding protection to quarterback Joe Burrow.