Top seed Iga Swiatek and a tearful Coco Gauff both crashed out in straight sets in the last 16 on Sunday in yet more shocks at the Australian Open.

Swiatek’s defeat to Elena Rybakina makes it the first Grand Slam in the Open era — since 1968 — to lose the top two seeds in the men’s and women’s draws before the quarterfinals.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina swept past the 2022 French and U.S. Open winner from Poland 6-4, 6-4 in one hour and 29 minutes at a stunned Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.