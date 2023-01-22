An ailing Novak Djokovic said Saturday every moment counted now that he was in the “last stage” of his career, after battling past Grigor Dimitrov and into the Australian Open last 16.

The Serb came through a titanic 77-minute first set before taming the Bulgarian 7-6 (9-7), 6-3, 6-4 at Rod Laver Arena, needing treatment twice on his troublesome hamstring.

He will face home hope Alex de Minaur for a place in the quarterfinals after the 22nd seed defeated Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in three sets.