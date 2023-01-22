Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to “do its duty” on the pitch after the Serie A side was deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving it marooned mid-table.

The ruling, which deals a blow to the Turin club’s reputation, is tougher than the nine-point deduction a soccer prosecutor had requested during a hearing investigating Juve’s transfer dealings.

With 20 league games left to play this season, Juventus was third in Serie A with 37 points, 10 behind leaders Napoli. The points deduction pushes it down to 10th place, outside the qualifying spots for lucrative European competitions.