Iraq saw the Gulf Cup as a chance to rehabilitate its image after a years-long ban from hosting soccer games, but a deadly stampede and organizing gaffes have dampened the cheer despite its home victory.

Thursday’s stampede outside a stadium ahead of the tournament final in the southern city of Basra killed one person and injured dozens, medics and security sources have said.

“I felt like I was going to die,” said fan Doha Hashem, recalling being caught in the crush as thousands of others, many without tickets, tried to enter the stadium after massing at the gates from around dawn.