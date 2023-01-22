Laax, Switzerland – Japan’s 18-year-old Mitsuki Ono won her first women’s snowboarding World Cup halfpipe event Saturday, while Ruka Hirano won his third men’s competition.
Ono and 20-year-old Hirano, who both represented Japan at last year’s Beijing Olympics, led after Friday’s semifinal heats at the season’s second World Cup halfpipe event. They were named winners after Saturday’s finals were canceled due to inclement weather in Laax, Switzerland.
“It was positive I could make my strength in height count during the heats,” said Ono, who scored 89.50 points. “I’ve kept saying I wanted to win a World Cup event and I’m glad to have realized it. I’ve taken a good step which I can build on.”
