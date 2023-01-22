World Athletics on Saturday said it is consulting with member federations on a proposal that would impose more stringent testosterone limits on transgender women athletes competing in women’s track and field events.

The governing body’s proposal stops short of calling for an outright ban on trans athletes and said it arrived at its “preferred option” after reviewing a number of new and existing scientific studies and observations from the field.

World Athletics stressed that no final decision has been made on the matter after the U.K.’s Telegraph newspaper reported on the discussions.