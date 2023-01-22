Paris – Gilles Beyer, the former coach at the center of a sexual assault scandal that convulsed French figure skating, has died, his lawyer said Saturday.
Thibault de Montbrial said Beyer, who was 66, had been “very ill.”
In early 2020, former skater Sarah Abitbol wrote a book in which she accused Beyer of rape and repeated sexual assaults in the early 1990s, when she was between 15 and 17 years old.
