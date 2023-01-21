Lone ozeki Takakeisho and 13th-ranked maegashira Kotoshoho will enter the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament’s final day in a two-way tie for the lead after racking up convincing victories on Saturday.

Takakeisho overcame dangerous Mongolian sekiwake Hoshoryu, while Kotoshoho brushed aside No. 1 maegashira Daieisho to improve to 11-3 on Day 14 at Ryogoku Kokugikan.

The other overnight co-leader, No. 8 Onosho, lost to komusubi Kiribayama, joining him on the second rung of the leaderboard at 10-4.